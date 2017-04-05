Skydance Television has sealed a multi-year first-look deal with Sam Raimi and his television producing partner Debbie Liebling. The studio has multiple projects in development with Raimi, which will be announced in the coming months.

Skydance

“Over Sam’s prolific, decades-long career, he has proven time and again his capacity to tell stories that simultaneously embrace action, adventure, humor, thrills and mystery,” said David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media. “On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to welcome Sam into the Skydance family.”

Said Raimi: “After having the pleasure of working with David and the Skydance team on the feature side, I was thrilled to be joining forces with their TV division for this new venture. Skydance has made a name for itself around the world, and I look forward to our collaboration in bringing great television to a global audience.”

The director, producer, screenwriter and actor created the cult horror franchise Evil Dead and directed the original Spider-Man trilogy. His television producing credits include Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its spinoff Xena: Warrior Princess. He also executive produced Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned. Raimi is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Liebling is best known for the development and launch of South Park, Borat, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Bridesmaids and other comedies. Most recently, she ran Red Hour Films with Ben Stiller and currently is producing Another Period, which is in its third season at Comedy Central. Liebling is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.