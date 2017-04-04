EXCLUSIVE: Sam Mendes is in early talks to develop through his Neal Street banner to potentially direct My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, the critically lauded graphic novel by Emil Ferris that Sony Pictures won in a bidding battle last week. Pending the close of a deal, he will produce with Amasia Entertainment’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant. Palak Patel is overseeing for Columbia Pictures. The graphic novel is already getting critical raves for its originality and artistic flourishes.
REX/Shutterstock
No Comments