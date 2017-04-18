Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, starring Salma Hayek, is set to open this year’s Sundance Film Festival: London. The film, which world premiered earlier this year at the Sundance fest in Park City, will be introduced to London audiences by Arteta, Hayek and screenwriter Mike White in the capital city’s Picturehouse Central cinema on June 1.

Story sees Hayek play Beatriz, an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, who has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Southern California. Don Strutt is a real estate developer whose cutthroat tactics have made him a self-made, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two polar opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither is ever the same. Film also stars Connie Britton, Chloe Sevigny and Jay Duplass. Roadside Attractions is set to release the title in the U.S. on June 9.

“We look forward to launching our fifth festival in London with Beatriz at Dinner, a masterful dramedy of errors from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White and starring Salma Hayek,” said Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper. “This was a standout at our Utah Festival in January and is a wonderful example of the continued innovation and creativity of our independent filmmakers that we’ll showcase in London again this year.”

The full program for the fifth edition of Sundance’s London edition is expected to be announced soon and will feature international and UK premieres of films from films that featured in Sundance in January. Sundance Institute will also be launching a festival in Hong Kong in Septmeber.

Sundance Film Festival: London takes place June 1-4.