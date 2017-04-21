SAG-AFTRA has posted a new video on its website celebrating the fifth anniversary of the merger of SAG and AFTRA. “A lot has happened in the last five years,” notes the video (watch it above), but it fails to make any mention a key event in the merged union’s history: that it’s been on strike against select video game companies for the past six months. It’s quite an oversight, because on Saturday, it will become the longest strike in the history of the Screen Actors Guild, going back to 1935.

The video mentions numerous other important milestones, including the announcement of the merger vote in March 2012, the new union receiving an AFL-CIO charter five months later, the May 2013 ratification of a commercials contract that included $238 million in wage increases and other payments, the union’s inaugural national convention in September 2013, the August 2014 ratification of a new three-year film and TV contract that included $200 million in wage gains, the March 2016 death of SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard and the June 2016 announcement of the merger of the SAG and AFTRA health plans.

David Robb/Deadline

But the video’s exclusion of the video game strike, now in its 183rd day, is even more noticeable because the June 2016 opening of a member Contact Center and the February launch of a member mobile app were deemed worthy of inclusion.

The strike, which began on October 21, shows no sign of ending soon, and on Saturday it will supplant the 183-day commercials strike of 2000 as the longest in SAG history.