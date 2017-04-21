SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with the major record labels — Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Disney Music Group — on a new industry-wide contract covering dancers and other performers on music videos. The two-year deal is a successor the the previous agreement approved in June 2012.

The new deal will be reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA national board at its regularly scheduled meeting set for this weekend.

The first round of talks between the union and label representatives began in early December. The deal was reached late last night, the union said.