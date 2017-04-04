SAG-AFTRA has received the support of the Latin American sector of the International Federation of Actors in the union’s ongoing efforts to negotiate a contract on behalf of Telemundo’s on-air performers.

According to the guild, “FIA-LA’s statement of support includes a unanimous declaration that the unions and their members will not permit Telemundo to move productions to their countries if the network carries out its threatened retaliation as a result of the recent historical unionization vote.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of the FIA-LA and FIA,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “It is a powerful statement of strength in numbers and a welcome expression of global solidarity from our Latin American counterparts.”

Earlier this month, Spanish-speaking performers at Telemundo voted 91-21 to be represented by SAG-AFTRA in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. This, the union said, came “despite Telemundo’s attempts to prevent unionization” and implying that “it might move its productions outside of the United States if their performers unionized.”

“We support the efforts of the Telemundo talent to stand up against discrimination and double standards,” said FIA president Ferne Downey. “Performers have a right to advocate for better wages and working conditions, and to advance their economic and social rights. By becoming a part of the SAG-AFTRA family they will be able to fight for fair wages, health and retirement plans and other benefits they have long been unfairly denied.”

“FIA-LA’s member unions know as well as anyone the importance of solidarity and standing together against employer intimidation,” said FIA-LA president Andrea Gutierrez Vasquez. “As part of the global community of artists, today we take an unequivocal stand supporting SAG-AFTRA’s representation of Telemundo performers. We stand together, united, against any efforts to undermine their bargaining and continued employment.”