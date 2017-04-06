Saban Films has acquired just North American distribution rights to John Stockwell’s sci-fi thriller Armed Response from WWE Studios, Gene Simmons and Erebus Pictures. The film is the first to be produced and also picked up for distribution from the WWE Studios and Simmons’ Erebus Pictures which are co-financing and co-producing horror films in a three-picture agreement.



Starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, Simmons and Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters), the film follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team. The film, written by Matt Savelloni, is currently in post-production.

No release date has yet been set.

WWE Studios President Michael Luisi produced the film along with Simmons under their Erebus Pictures banner. Bill Bromiley, Ness Saban and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films. WWE handled North American rights, with Voltage Pictures handling international sales.

It was announced also this week that Saban Films acquired North American distribution rights to Alexandros Avranas’ True Crimes starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg.