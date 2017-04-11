Saban Films, which last week picked up the rights to Alexandros Avranas’ True Crimes starring Jim Carrey and also grabbed John Stockwell’s sci-fi thriller Armed Response from WWE Studios, Gene Simmons and Erebus Pictures, has just acquired another project. This latest is director Ric Roman Waugh’s crime drama Shot Caller which follows a newly released prison gangster who is forced by the leaders of his gang to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang on the streets of Southern California.

The film stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal, Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), Omari Hardwick (Power), and Benjamin Bratt.

Waugh produced under his Cadre Filmworks banner alongside Jonathan King for Participant Media, and Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters. Bold Films’ Jeffrey Stott and Lisa Zambri, Rhodes Entertainment’s Matthew Rhodes, and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll executive produced.

Ness Saban, Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films. WME handled North American rights.