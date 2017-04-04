Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Alexandros Avranas’ True Crimes starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Written by Jeremy Brock (The Last King of Scotland), True Crimes is based on a New Yorker article about the homicide investigation of a slain business man and the novelist eventually convicted of the murder. Saban has yet to set a theatrical release date.

RatPac Entertainment’s Brett Ratner and John Cheng, InterTitle Films’ David Gerson, Los Angeles Media Fund’s Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman produced the crime thriller, which made its World Premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with WME Global handling U.S. rights. Executive Producers are Bron Capital Partners’ Patrick Murray, RatPac Entertainment’s Kasia Nabialczyk and James Packer, and Some Kind of Garden’s Michael Aguilar.