EXCLUSIVE: Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and JT Neal are the latest to join Overbrook Entertainment/Marc Bienstock’s Life In A Year, the romantic young adult drama toplined by Jaden Smith and Cara Delavigne. From director Mitja Okorn, the film co-stars Terrence Howard, Nia Long and Stony Blyden. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews penned the screenplay, which is currently in production in Toronto.

The film revolves around 17-year-old Daryn, determined to give his girlfriend Isabelle, who is diagnosed with cancer, her entire life in the short time she has left.

RZA will play Ron, an intimidating local music producer who becomes an unlikely mentor. He co-wrote, directed and starred in Universal’s The Man With The Iron Fists and directed the upcoming musical drama Coco. RZA is repped by WME.

Neal, who plays Sammy, a good looking but insecure kid who decides to take advantage of opportunities that come his way, recently wrapped Ian Samuels’s comedy Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and guest starred on Fox’s new series The Mick. He’s with Innovative Artists and Holly Shelton Management.