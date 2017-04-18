E! Entertainment and Ryan Seacrest have extended their agreement for Seacrest to continue hosting and executive producing the network’s Live From The Red Carpet franchise that covers events from the Oscars to the Emmys.

Seacrest joined E! in 2006, and in addition to hosting continues to produce unscripted series for the network via Ryan Seacrest Productions including E’s flagship Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in partnership with Bunim-Murray Productions, and its numerous spinoffs. KUWTK will celebrate its 10-year anniversary later this year.

“Ryan has been a valued partner and a beloved face on Live From The Red Carpet for over a decade and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for the hit franchise,” E! president Adam Stotsky said in a release announcing the deal. “In addition, Ryan has been instrumental as a producing partner in helping to solidify E!’s position as a leader in unscripted programming for millennial women. It’s exciting that together we will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians later this year.”

Said Seacrest: “I’m excited to continue my longstanding relationship with E! and the Live From The Red Carpet franchise. NBCUniversal — Adam, along with Steve [Burke], Bonnie [Hammer], Frances [Berwick] and too many other executives to name them all — have been very supportive of me and my various creative endeavors this past decade, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

During the 2017 awards season, E! said it saw 165 million total engagements across its platforms for Live From The Red Carpet shows, a 23% jump over 2016. The series is produced Ryan Seacrest Productions and Wilshire Studios, with Seacrest, Gary Snegaroff, Eddie Delbridge, Shaun Smith and Gerry Johnston the executive producers.