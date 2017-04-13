Ryan Gaul (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) has landed a series regular role in opposite Tracy Morgan in Morgan’s straight-to-series comedy at TBS.

In the untitled series executive produced by Jordan Peele, after being released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint, Tray (Morgan) is shocked to see just how much the world has changed in his absence. Returning to his newly-gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, Tray discovers that his former girlfriend has married an affable, successful white man, who is helping raise the twin sons Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having no money to support them or himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet.

Gaul will play Josh an expensively dressed hipster. He is sophisticated, sensitive yet edgy, and worldly enough to fit in anywhere. An ex drug addict who’s proud of the low moments in his life. Tray’s (Morgan) complete antithesis in every way.

Gaul was a series regular for the first four seasons of Seeso’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and recurs on NBC’s Superstore. Gaul will next be seen in the Taran Killam/Arnold Schwarzenegger feature comedy Why We’re Killing Gunther and the Owen Wilson/Ed Helms feature comedy Bastards. Gaul is repped by Gersh, Think Tank Management and attorney Ryan LeVine.