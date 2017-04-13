Two days after Fox News primetime star Bill O’Reilly announced on air that he’s going on vacation, as he said he did same time last year, and announced a “Guess Where Bill Is Going” online contest, parent-company chief Rupert Murdoch sent a pep-talk memo to staff.

As with O’Reilly’s vacay remark, this too constitutes news because, days earlier, the New York Times reported Fox News and its primetime star had, between them, allegedly paid five women nearly $13M in settlements going back 15 years. Fox Fox News parent, 21st Century Fox has confirmed it will investigate the sexual harassment claims.

Murdoch’s memo: