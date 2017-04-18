EXCLUSIVE: Rosamund Pike has been set to portray Marie Colvin in the untitled film about the American reporter who worked in conflict zones including Chechnya, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, where she lost her left eye in 2001. Colvin, who wore a distinctive eye patch after that, died in early 2012 during a rocket attack covering the civil war in Syria for the U.K.’s Sunday Times. Production begins in October in the U.K. and Middle East. Arash Amel wrote the script, based on Marie Colvin’s Private War, a Marie Brenner article in 2012’s Vanity Fair. Matthew Heineman is directing. He’s coming off Emmy and Oscar nominations for his documentary Cartel Land, after winning Best Director prize at 2015 Sundance. Amazon Studios acquired his latest docu City of Ghosts, to be released this summer by IFC. The film’s produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, and Kamala Films’ Marissa McMahon, as well as Denver & Delilah Films. Erica Lee is exec producer.

Heineman also won the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Award from the Directors Guild of America, the Courage Under Fire Award from the International Documentary Association and a George Polk Award in Investigative Journalism. He seems an ideal match to tell Colvin’s story. The drama has financing from Riverstone/Ingenious and will be sold by Bloom in Cannes. Pike was Oscar nominated for Gone Girl, and most recently completed the Scott Cooper-directed Hostiles opposite Christian Bale and Ben Foster, the Jose Padilha-directed Entebee opposite Daniel Bruhl, and the Brad Anderson-directed High Wire Act opposite Jon Hamm. She most recently starred with David Oyelowo in A United Kingdom. She is repped by Magnolia’s Shelley Browning, CAA and Dallas Smith at United Agents.

Thunder Road just released John Wick 2; the Otto Bathurst-directed Robin Hood is in production, the Taylor Sheridan-directed Wind River premiered at Sundance and The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, recently wrapped production.