Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment, is retiring. This comes as no surprise as Bruer had been talking about stepping back for a long while. What is surprising is that Bruer has only worked at one company in his lifetime — he began in the mailroom at Columbia Pictures in 1977 and moved into distribution a year later in the New Orleans office. During his 40 years, he had survived many management changeovers — at least seven going back to the David Begelman days.

Bruer stayed at Columbia for nine years and then moved over to TriStar as their western district manager — and then western division manager — at a time when such pictures as Peggy Sue Got Married, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Steel Magnolias and Bugsy were being released.

Sony

When Columbia and TriStar merged under chairman John Calley in 1994, Bruer became western division manager for both labels under Sony Pictures. That’s when distribution honcho Jeff Blake promoted him to general sales manager – right around the time The Quick and the Dead was being released. Three months before the first Spider-Man opened in May of 2002, Bruer was made president of distribution under Blake. Then eight years ago, he was named president of worldwide distribution.

“I love it today as much as when I started,” Bruer told Deadline. “I will always love being a part of this studio and am so fortunate be able to be able to continue as part of the Sony family while also pursuing my charitable endeavors and just having some kick-back fun. It’s been a great ride. It’s been incredible. The relationships here are very familial and I sincerely appreciate the people I’ve worked with through all of these years for maintaining that kind of working environment.”

The affable Bruer has been involved in bringing to market literally hundreds of films during his long career. He had been responsible for overseeing domestic sales for all of the studio’s releases including the Spider-Man and James Bond franchises as well as some of the smaller films which ended up as significantly profitable hits such as District 9, Courageous and Heaven is for Real. In fact, it is known that he helped to bring faith-based films (such as Courageous) into the mainstream studio system for distribution.

Adrian Smith and Steven O’Dell are immediately stepping in to fill the void in the executive ranks left by Bruer. They will continue to report to Josh Greenstein, who has been president of worldwide marketing and distribution since 2014.

Just last month, Bruer attended his last CinemaCon as Sony distribution chief to help introduce the new slate of films to the nation’s exhibitors which included The Emoji Movie, due out on Aug. 4, and concept drawings from Christmas movie The Star as well as Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049 (which the studio is handling foreign), Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Dark Tower.

Bruer has also been very active in philanthropic work, serving as President of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation since January of 2005 and has served as its Chairman since January 2007.

The news to the staff just was sent out in an internal email from Greenstein: