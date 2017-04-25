The woman who Roman Polanski raped when she was 13-years old back in 1977 today stepped into the disgraced and self-exiled Oscar winning director’s latest attempt to return to the U.S. but not face more jail time.

Samantha Gailey wants “the Gunson transcript made available to Mr. Polanski and be made public,” said Deputy Los Angeles District Attorney Michele Hanisee in a hearing Tuesday in LA Superior Court. While not identifying Gailey by name, the Deputy from LA DA Jackie Lacey’s office told Judge Scott Gordon’s courtroom that her office had recently received correspondence from the “victim” in the long litigated matter. The correspondence from Gailey came via an email from her lawyer, Deadline was informed.

Hanisee, who is facing a compliant at the State Bar about accusations she made last week concerning a former LASC public information director, made a point of emphasizing to the court that neither she nor Lacey’s office have either a transcript of former Deputy LA DA Roger Gunson’s under oath words from 2010 nor a video of the session.

The sudden and brief introduction of Gailey into the increasingly convoluted proceedings today came as Judge Gordon agreed with the request of the Chinatown director’s lawyer to push back am in-depth hearing on unsealing testimony of Gunson. Polanski lawyer Harland Braun told the court in filings last week that he wanted more time due to new information and portions of testimony he recently received from European officials. A new hearing on the motion to unseal has now been set for June 9.

Today’s inclusion of Gailey into this latest chapter in the sad saga was surprise in its appearance but not surprising in its content.

In the past several years, Gailey has said she now believes that the director’s exile from America and the heart of the movie business has been punishment enough. Gailey and Polanski came to a financial settlement of around $500,000 in the mid-1990s. In 2013 , she wrote a memoir entitled The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski. The book asserted that Gailey believed she had victimized twice – first by the Rosemary’s Baby director and secondly by the media and its ravenous reporting decade after decade.

“At the end of the day, this is a sexual assault case,” Judge Gordon made his own point of reminding the lawyers and on-lookers today. It is also a case that of late has not been going Polanski’s way with Judge Gordon’s April 3 rejection of the director’s desire to have the LA DA office’s declare whether or not they would seek additional jail time for him if he were to get on a plane and come back to America all these decades after he fled US justice. If they couldn’t get that, attorney Braun wanted to see his client sentenced in absentia – which Gordon didn’t entertain either.

That 2010 video taped Gunson testimony was made at Polanski’s request while the director was fighting an extradition request by then politically ambitious LA DA Steve Cooley and the Department of Justice. It allegedly contains information of an supposed deal that was made nearly 40-years ago that would have seen the director serving no more than 90-days behind bars after Polanski pleaded guilty on five charges stemming from having sex with then minor Gailey on March 10, 1977

It was upon being informed in 1978 that the presiding judge in the matter had reneged on the supposed agreement and was looking to put the now 83-year old Polanski in jail for up to 50-years that the Chinatown helmer jumped on a flight to France out of LAX and began what has been an infrequent battle against extradition Stateside.

At Tuesday’s short but sometimes spikey session in Judge Gordon’s courtroom, Hanisee expressed concern that Braun could distribute the European material that is apparently derived from Gunson’s 2010 testimony. Seemingly seeking to move things along today, Judge Gordon essentially said he would deal with that if the matter arose.