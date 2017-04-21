EXCLUSIVE: The twists and turns of Roman Polanski’s latest attempt to return to America nearly 40-years after the Oscar winner fled to avoid more prison for the rape of a 13-year old girl have now put a Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney in the spotlight with a scathing disciplinary complaint to the state bar. Michele Hanisee is accused of “unprofessional conduct and outright deliberate misrepresentation” in the current chapter of the Polanski saga.

Just days before a hearing that could prove the beginning of the director’s jail free journey back stateside, a former Public Information Director of the LA Superior Court has filed a disciplinary complaint against the prosecutor that claims “egregious and damaging allegations” as well. At the same time, to muddy matters more, Polanski’s lawyer Harland Braun now wants the upcoming April 25 hearing on unsealing old testimony by a former Deputy D.A. pushed back due to new information and portions of testimony he recently received from European officials

“Her filing includes numerous scurrilous, unprofessional and inaccurate charges against me personally, which, to my knowledge Ms. Hanisee made absolutely no effort to verify or investigate,” says Allan Parachini in his April 20 filing to the state bar against Deputy DA Michele Hanisee. In the April 18 filing by Hanisee to the court, the ex-flack is accused of taking brides, possessing “stolen” emails and violating a court order.” (read it here)

“They are potentially catastrophically damaging to my reputation,” says Parachini in his declaration of earlier this week to Hanisee’s opposition of Tuesday to the unsealing of ex-Deputy DA Roger Gunson’s 2010 testimony about Polanski. Desired by Polanski and her current lawyer Harland Braun, that sworn testimony allegedly reveals a scraped deal that would have seen the director behind bars for less than 90-days decades ago for the March 10, 1977 rape of then-minor Samantha Gailey. Later that year, Polanski pleaded guilty on five charges stemming from having sex with the teen. After spending a 42-day stint in a men’s facility in 1978, the director raced off to the non-extradition treaty haven of France when he heard that the presiding judge was now going to put him in jail for up to 50-years.

L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s office did not respond to request for comment on the complaint. The filing to the state bar on Hanisee comes just a couple of days after the prosecutor accused the Chinatown helmer this week of trying to “manipulate” the judicial system and being the “criminal version of a vexatious litigant” in his renewed efforts to come back to the USA and not face jail time.

“On page 4 of her filing, Ms. Hanisee suggests …that I provided the materials to Polanski’s counsel while I was still employed by the court,” adds Parachini’s complaint to the state bar about the Deputy D.A. “She offers no proof of this, nor could she since the assertion is provably erroneous.” The long time ex-LASC media flack was suspended and then pink slipped in 2010 under dark cloud rumors of inappropriately providing material to journalists in that round of the Polanski saga. “In the same paragraph, she suggests that Mr. Hummel paid or compensated me in some way for providing these materials to him,” the complaint to the powerful state bar says in reference to Chad Hummel, a lawyer for Polanski during the unsuccessful 2010 effort to extradite him from Switzerland. “Again, she offers no proof. Again, she couldn’t because this never occurred. She has taken this opportunity to, effectively, perjure herself and demean the office of the District Attorney.”

Any actual disciplinary action by the state bar can range from what is essentially a slap on the legal wrist to the fairly rare, extreme of full disbarment, depending on what the required investigation reveals. Investigations usually take around six months but could go as long as a year.

However, with this being a complaint against a high profile member of the D.A.’s core team, sources tell me that an investigation into the matters Parachini raises against Hanisee could move fairly quickly.