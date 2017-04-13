BREAKING: Oscar winner Robert Duvall is the latest to join New Regency’s Steve McQueen-helmed heist thriller Widows. The acting legend’s addition bolsters an already-strong cast that includes Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki and Daniel Kaluuya.

Scripted by McQueen and Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn and based on the British miniseries, Widows begins when four armed robbers are killed during a robbery and their surviving spouses come together to try to finish the failed job.

See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing the project with New Regency, 20th Century Fox and Film4 co-financing. Fox will also distribute the film.

During his career spanning six decades, Duvall has scored seven Oscar nominations, winning for 1983’s Tender Mercies. He earned supporting noms for The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, A Civil Action and The Judge ,and lead noms for The Great Santini and The Apostle. Other credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, The Godfather Part II and Crazy Heart. Repped by UTA, his recent films include Wild Horses — which he scripted and directed — In Dubious Battle and Jack Reacher.