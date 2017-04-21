Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa is the new moderator of PBS’ Washington Week, the weekly news analysis series. Costa takes the seat left vacant when Gwen Ifill passed away last November.

Costa called the new job “an honor and privilege,” then paid tribute to Ifill. “It’s also deeply humbling to follow Gwen, who was a friend and mentor to me and so many journalists. Her spirit and love for Washington Week will guide us now and long into the future.”

The announcement was made today by WETA President and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Percy Rockefeller. Washington Week is produced by WETA.

The 31-year-old Costa will keep his full-time job with The Washington Post (he covers Congress and the White House), and officially joins Washington Week as moderator today. Costa will oversee the weekly roundtable discussion of journalists, broadcast live Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide as well as digital content platforms.

In addition to moderating the roundtable, Costa will file periodic social media reports.

Costa, who first appeared as a panelist on Washington Week in 2014, has been one of several guest moderators filling in since Ifill’s death in November. He now becomes the eighth moderator in Washington Week’s 50-year history.

“We are delighted that Robert Costa is joining our WETA Washington Week team,” said Rockefeller. “An enormously accomplished reporter and analyst, Bob’s depth of reporting is part of our Washington Week tradition.”

Costa also will continue as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.