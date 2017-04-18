EXCLUSIVE: Grey Rembert has exited GK Films to join Bill Pohlad’s River Road Entertainment as the company’s new executive VP of production. She will be responsible for finding and developing projects at River Road, which has produced and financed some of the best independent films in recent years including the 2014 Academy Award-winning Best Picture 12 Years A Slave as well as Terrence Malick’s Palme d’Or winner The Tree of Life.

Rembert worked as an senior VP of production while at GK Films during the time the company churned out such films as The Town, Hugo and Allied. Before that, she had served as president of the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Grey will be based out of the Los Angeles office and report directly to Pohlad and River Road President Mitch Horwits.