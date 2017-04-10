“This is not the film I thought I was making. I thought I couldn’t go into contradictions. I thought they were not part of the story. I was wrong. They are becoming the story.” That’s from Oscar-winning Citizenfour filmmaker Laura Poitras in her latest film Risk, which Showtime said tonight it will air in the summer (watch the new trailer above). The premium network also said it is partnering with Tom Quinn and Tim League’s rookie distributor Neon — which opens the Anne Hathaway-Jason Sudiekis kaiju pic Colossal today — on a national theatrical rollout, but no timetable was given.

Filmed over six years up to the present, the documentary tells the WikiLeaks story from the inside with unprecedented access to Julian Assange and his inner circle. Showtime describes it as “a portrait of power, principles, betrayal and sacrifice when the stakes could not be any higher. It’s a first-person geopolitical thriller told from the perspective of a filmmaker immersed in the worlds of state surveillance and the cypherpunk movement.” Heady stuff.

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is the executive producer of Risk, an in-progress version of which screened in Directors’ Fornight at Cannes last year. The pic is produced in association with Field of Vision and First Look Media. Check out the trailer, which debuted tonight after the season finale of Showtime’s Homeland.