Kelly Ripa, who has spent the past year as the only permanent host of her syndicated Live With Kelly, tweeted a video today teasing a cohost announcement on tomorrow’s show.

“Tune in tomorrow, trust me,” she says in the clip (watch it below), sipping from a mug inscribed with her name and a large question mark. The tweet’s text reads, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.”

Ripa appears to be ready to announce her co-host, ending a drama-filled year of going solo after former NFL star Michael Strahan left to join Good Morning America. New York’s WABC later confirmed that an announcement will be made on tomorrow’s 9 a.m. show.

Various names have popped up as potential successors to Strahan. Last December, Ripa said there had been an “outpouring of interest” from candidates, but emphasized there was no timetable to fill the seat. In the interim, guest hosts have included Megyn Kelly, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and Anderson Cooper and the show’s ratings have remained fairly steady.

Even though it was a move within the same Disney-ABC family, Strahan’s departure for GMA surprised fans and viewers – as well as Ripa herself. Saying she had been blindsided, she took several unplanned days off from the show, returning after her fans rallied to show support.

The final show for Strahan fell on Friday the 13th, last May, and Ripa wore a black dress for the occasion. The tenor of that last episode was markedly more tense than during the duo’s four-year run, when they injected the show with new energy and relevance after the retirement of Regis Philbin.