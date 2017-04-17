Just as it did with the virtual reality experience for its Academy Award-nominated film The Martian, Ridley Scott’s RSA Films is creating another VR film for the filmmaker’s Alien: Covenant. But this time, the company announcing a new division around the popular and emerging technology.

The new unit — which will be dedicated exclusively to the creation and production of VR, augmented reality (AR) and mixed media — will be headed by Jen Dennis, who most notably co-executive produced The Martian VR Experience. The Alien: Covenant VR experience is produced in partnership with 20th Century Fox’s FoxNext and Technicolor’s MPC.

“We have been heavily involved in VR for the past few years, and having a dedicated stand-alone division underscores our commitment to immersive media in both the brand and entertainment space,” said RSA Films President Jules Daly said in making the announcement. “RSA’s roster includes incredibly talented directors who understand the unique language of VR. We are pleased to offer this formidable resource to our clients.”

David Karlak directed the VR experience for Alien: Covenant, executive produced by Scott and Dennis.

RSA’s latest work in VR also includes Juriaan Booij’s 360 immersive film campaign for Siemens, and it is in development on Blackbox, a VR episodic series in partnership with Endless VR (also directed by Karlak), and a soon-to-be-announced VR documentary episodic series directed by photographer and director Michael Muller.

Among RSA’s directors working in and pursuing projects in VR besides Karlak and Muller are Robert Stromberg, Aya Tanimura, Juriaan Booij, Henrik Hansen, Jordan Scott, Luke Scott, Jake Scott, Daniel Kragh-Jacobsen, Ben Mor, Andrew Hines and Shynola.

RSA, which is a commercial production company, boasts a roster of over 70 directors, including Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Paul Feig, Jake Scott and Terence Neale.