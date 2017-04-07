After casting Lady Gaga in American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has tapped another Grammy-winning singer for an acting gig. Ricky Martin will co-star opposite Édgar Rarmirez, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss in Versace: American Crime Story, the third installment in the FX limited series from Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The 10-episode Versace examines the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace (Ramirez) on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by sociopath and serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Criss). Martin will play Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico; Cruz plays Versace’s sister Donatella.

This is a reunion for Martin and Murphy who first cast the Latin music superstar in an episode of Fox’s Glee.

Versace, from Fox 21 and FX Prods., is based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth. Tom Rob Smith is writing the first two and multiple subsequent episodes, and Murphy, who received an Emmy nomination for directing the opening episode of The People v. O.J. Simpson, will direct the first hour. Versace will begin production later this month in Los Angeles and Miami for a 2018 premiere. It will follow the second installment in the franchise, Katrina: American Crime Story.

American Crime Story’s core producing team — Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, all Emmy winners for People v O.J. Simpson as Best Limited Series — executive produce Versace alongside Smith.

Martin has sold over 70 million albums and has done runs on Broadway in Evita and Les Miserables. Martin’s tenth studio album, A Quien Quiera Escuchar, debuted at No. 1 and won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

A dedicated global advocate for tolerance via his Ricky Martin Foundation, Martin can be seen in Las Vegas at his residency at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino. He is repped by CAA, managed by Rebecca Drucker and Jose Vega and attorney Garret Glass.