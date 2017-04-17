Another Kardashian-branded unscripted TV series has landed a new season. E! Entertainment has renewed makeover show Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian for an eight-episode second season. In it, Kardashian and trainers, beauty and style experts guide men and women through a transformation. The series is produced by Khlomoney Entertainment, Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

“As the first season has shown, we were blown away by the evolution of the participants and Khloé’s unique ability to connect, inspire and encourage others,” said Jeff Olde, EVP Programming & Development at E!

Revenge Body is executive produced by Eli Frankel, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest and Larissa Matsson.

There has been a slew of offshoots from E!/Ryan Seacrest Prods’ long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians featuring various Kardashian sisters. A week ago, E! ordered a new show headlined by Kylie Jenner.