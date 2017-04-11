Emmy-winning American Crime co-star Regina King has re-teamed with series creator/executive producer John Ridley for No Place Safe, a drama series project about the the Atlanta child murders, which has been set up at FX. King is set to star in the project, based on Kim Reid’s memoir No Place Safe and inspired by her life story. ABC Signature Studios is producing.

John Ridley Photograph by Dan Doperalski

Wendy Calhoun (Empire) is adapting the book. In addition to writing, she is executive producing with Ridley and fellow American Crime executive producer Michael McDonald as well as Reina King and Regina King.

The project stems from the overall deal Regina King recently inked with ABC Studios for her production company Royal Ties. King’s sister, Reina, serves as the company’s development executive.

Ridley, who also is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, is a frequent collaborator with McDonald. In addition to American Crime, now in its third season on ABC, the duo executive produces Ridley’s upcoming limited series for Showtime/Sky Atlantic Guerilla, exec produced/co-starring Idris Elba.

The Atlanta child murders occurred in Atlanta, GA from mid-1979 until May 1980. During that period, at least 28 African American children, adolescents and adults were killed. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was arrested and convicted of two of the adult murders and sentenced to two consecutive life terms. Police since have attributed a number of the child murders to Williams and closed the cases, although he has not been tried or convicted in any of those cases. No Place Safe tells the story of the hunt for the killer through the eyes of then-13-years-old Reid whose mother was an investigator on the case.

Calhoun’s series credits also include Nashville and Revenge.