Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!, Teen Beach Movie), Jordan Doww (HollyWeird) and Joey Bragg (Liv And Maddie) have been set to star in Reach, a high school dramedy movie that begins shooting this month in Los Angeles. Jarret Tarnol is directing a script by Maria Capp, Johnny James Fiore and Grant Harling.

The script, which was awarded Best Feature Screenplay at the 2015 Hollywood &a Vine Film Festival, centers on a socially awkward genius (Clayton) who divulges to a pro-suicide support group that he plans to kill himself after being constantly picked on by former childhood friend and school bully (Doww) and his widowed father, for whom he harbors a deep resentment for over his mother’s death. When the new quirky kid (Fiore) in school befriends him, his plans are sidetracked. The pic offers a window into the private lives of bullies and their targets, and shows how the power of one small gesture can change the course of one’s life.

Harling, Bojesse Christopher, Kevin Sizemore, Concetta Tomei, Raffaela Capp, Steven Thomas Capp, Natasha Capp, Brent Tarnol, Michelle Danner and Chelsea Cook round out the cast. Autumn Bailey and Charles Box are producing with Maria Capp.

Clayton, who also starred opposite James Franco in King Cobra, is repped by Gersh, Industry Enttertainment, and Gang, Tyre. Social media star and comedian Doww is repped by UTA, Scale Management, and Stone, Genow. Bragg (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later) is repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Innovative Artists.