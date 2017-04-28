Ray Fisher, best known for his role as Victor Stone/Cyborg in a host of DC Comisc-based films, has signed with CAA in what the agency said was a highly competitive situation.

Fisher seemingly came out of nowhere, first receiving critical raves for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the off-Broadway production of Fetch Clay, Make Man before ending up in a number of superhero films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League and Flash, where he will reprise his Cyborg role.

A finalist for one of the lead roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the actor is in line for his starring turn in a spinoff Cyborg film as well. Fisher was previously unrepresented. His lawyer is David Weber of Sloane Offer.