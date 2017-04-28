Showtime has slotted summer premiere dates for its hit series Ray Donovan and Episodes, along the two-part finale for Twin Peaks, the anticipated follow-up to David Lynch’s cult ABC series.

Season 5 of Ray Donovan will premiere Sunday, August 6 at 8 PM. Also beginning that Sunday, Twin Peaks will move to the 9 PM slot from its previous 8 PM. The Twin Peaks finale will air on Sunday, September 3 from 8 to 10 PM with two back-to-back parts.

Episodes will premiere its fifth and final season Sunday, August 20 at 10 PM. The series also will have a world premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival this Sunday, April 30, followed by a Q&A panel with creators David Crane, Jeffrey Klarik and series star Matt LeBlanc.

At the start of Episodes‘ final season, several months have passed and the game show is now a runaway hit. Unfortunately for Matt, this means he is now only thought of as a game show host, his years as an actor completely forgotten. Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are equally miserable. Sean’s loathsome ex-partner is now in charge of their new show, The Opposite of Us, and Sean and Beverly must now endure his utter lack of humor or talent as they watch him slowly destroy their show.

The new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Meanwhile, Mickey (Jon Voight) is overjoyed to at last be welcomed into Ray’s home and swears to finally mend his criminal ways.

Check out new teasers below for Episodes and Twin Peaks: