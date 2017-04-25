Nickelodeon has acquired U.S. and Caribbean Basin broadcast rights to season one of CGI-animated preschool series Rainbow Rangers from Genius Brands International. Currently in development, the 11-episode mission-based action adventure series debuted at MIPJunior at Cannes last October and is expected to air on Nickelodeon’s preschool channel, Nick Jr.

Rainbow Rangers blends fantasy and action-adventure with relatable, accessible stories about friendship and saving the environment. The Rainbow Rangers – seven girls, each a different color of the rainbow, each with her own wildly unique personality and powers – band together to save the day whenever there’s trouble for the people, animals or natural wonders of the Earth.

The series hails from an accomplished team of creators from the animated motion picture world, including The Lion King director Rob Minkoff, Frozen co-writer Shane Morris, and Tim Mansfield. Bestselling author and Emmy-nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard, Barbie specials) is head writer and co-creator. Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO and Emmy winner Andy Heyward serves as executive producer. Disney alum Ruben Aquino (The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen) is creating key designs for the series.

“We’ve assembled an unprecedented team of creative talent to bring Rainbow Rangers to life and are committed to selecting partners of the same caliber that have a shared passion for the brand,” said Heyward. “Nickelodeon has introduced so many of the most beloved and exciting characters to kids and families across the globe.”

The deal with Nickelodeon follows Genius Brands’ recent announcement of the appointment of Mattel Inc.’s Fisher-Price Toys as Global Master Toy Partner for the brand. Genius Brands is developing its global merchandising, licensing and retail program across all key categories to coincide with the series launch.