Rogue One‘s Diego Luna and Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu have been added to the voice cast of Rainbow Crow, the new animated VR series from Baobab Studios that John Legend is producing and toplining. The first chapter of the series, which is based on a Native American legend, will be unveiled Friday in a world premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca Film Festival

In the series, carefree forest animals imagine that spring will last forever. However, winter comes and the animals soon realize that their lives are in danger. What they need is a hero: what they need is Rainbow Crow (Legend). Luna will voice Moth, and Wu will be Skunk, who are Rainbow Crow’s companions helping him along his journey to save the forest.

Baobab co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell, whose credits include writing and directing DreamWorks Animation’s Madacascar franchise and Antz, is directing.

“We are thrilled that Diego Luna and Constance Wu feel that Rainbow Crow is an important story to tell and have come on board,” Baobab Studios CEO and founder Maureen Fan said. “Rainbow Crow is a tale about sacrifice, diversity, and self-acceptance, so we are proud to have an incredibly distinctive cast of talented storytellers who share our values. We can’t wait for audiences to experience what these wonderful actors have created.”

Baobab Studios’ VR credits include the Darnell-created shorts Invasion! (starring Ethan Hawke) and Asteroids! starring Elizabeth Banks.