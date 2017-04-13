Here’s an exclusive look at Radio Dreams, the newest feature from Iranian-British director Babak Jalali (Frontier Blues), in theaters in May. Film centers on the real, if semi-functioning world of PARS-FM, a Farsi-language San Francisco radio station. Over the course of a single day, program manager Hamid – a brilliant, misunderstood Iranian writer, played by folk singer-songwriter Mohsen Namjoo, prepares for a live broadcast that will pair Metallica with Kabul Dreams, Afghanistan’s first rock band.

At the same time, Hamid must juggle a dysfunctional mix of on-air talent, station managers, and performers while fending off the owner’s plans to wrest control of the station.

“Radio Dreams brings to life the sometimes bizarre experience of immigrants pursuing dreams in the U.S. with honesty, art, and socio-political topicality served up in an ingenious, offbeat transmission,” per distributor Matson Films. The film won the Tiger Award for Best Picture at the 45th Rotterdam International Film Festival, and Jalali was named best director at the Tarkovsky International Film Festival.

Matson Films

“Radio Dreams is a truly unique gem and we are beyond excited to bring it to audiences this spring,” said Hannah Campbell, vice president of L.A.-based Matson. “Director Babak Jalali has masterfully created a bizarre yet very real world inhabited by spellbinding characters who provide much-needed insight into the sometimes surreal experiences of American immigrants.”