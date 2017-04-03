The Rachel Maddow Show was No. 1 among cable news programs in the 25-54 year old age bracket for the week of March 27.

Maddow’s show beat Fox News Channel’s The O’Reilly Factor in the news demo for a third consecutive week.

For the week, Maddow’s program averaged 2.70 million total viewers and 624,000 viewers in the news demo. She beat O’Reilly’s by 40,000 25-54 year-old viewers. Maddow’s show aired five nights last week, while O’Reilly’s aired only Monday through Thursday; Friday telecast was broken out as a special.

In her 9 PM timeslot, FNC’s Tucker Carlson Live clocked 2.69M viewers and 537K news demo viewers, while CNN’s AC360 logged 1.22M viewers and 433K news demo viewers.

Donald Trump’s White House has been been very good for Maddow; on March 15, she clocked her biggest audience ever – 4.13M viewers and 1.4M demo viewers, when she got her hands on Trump’s headline-challenged 2005 tax return.