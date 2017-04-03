Puerto Rican actress Paola Andino (Every Witch Way) is set to recur on the second season of of USA Network’s drama series Queen of the South. Based on best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run and seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico. In the process, she teams with an unlikely figure from her past to bring down the leader of the very drug trafficking ring that has her on the run. Andino will play Olivia “Chaparra” Gutierrez, a party girl with a brash mouth and a taste for trouble who ushers her best friend Isabela Vargas (Sandy Valles) into the narco-brat lifestyle – much to the chagrin of Isabela’s parents, the drug empire power couple at odds with each other, Camila and Epifanio Vargas. Andino most recently played a lead role in Every Witch Way. She also starred in Beyond the Blackboard opposite Emily Van Camp and had a guest-starring role in Grey’s Anatomy. Andino is repped by Coast to Coast and Millennium Artists.

Bar Paly is set for a major recurring role on the first season of Amazon comedy series Jean-Claude Van Johnson. It stars Jean-Claude Van Damme (JCVD) as Jean-Claude Van Johnson, a global martial arts and film sensation…and, operating under the simple alias of “Johnson,” the most dangerous undercover private contractor in the world. Paly will reprise her role of Krisztina from the pilot as the stunning actress who is the female lead in Jean-Claude’s movie. Paly most recently appeared in the role of Anna Kolcheck on NCIS: Los Angeles and also recurs on Bosch. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Principato-Young Entertainment.