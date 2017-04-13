Queen Latifah (Star), Betsy Brandt (Life In Pieces, Breaking Bad), Jill Scott and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) are set to headline Flint, Lifetime’s original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, MI, from Sony Pictures TV. Queen Latifah also will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric, reuniting with Zadan & Meron, Lifetime and Sony TV after collaborating on Steel Magnolias, the third most-watched original telecast ever in the network’s history.

Directed by Bruce Beresford from a script by Barbara Stepansky, Flint was inspired by the Time magazine cover story, “The Toxic Tap,” by Josh Sanburn. It follows the true story of three women from Flint who sought justice following the wrongdoing committed against the residents of the city who were unknowingly drinking and using lead-laden water. Their actions inspired a national movement for safe drinking water despite the political powers working against them at every turn. Brandt, Scott and Ireland will play real-life activists and Latifah will play a fourth resident, fighting to expose the poisoning of the community during the horrific events of the water crisis.

Flint begins production next week in Toronto.

Zadan and Meron of Storyline Entertainment and Couric executive produce alongside Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere via their Flavor Unit. Storyline’s Mark Nicholson serves as co-executive producer.

