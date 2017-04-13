The Producers Guild of America announced today the launch of a new mentoring and networking event called “Producers Mashup,” set for the 9th annual Produced by Conference in Los Angeles.

The Produced By Conference attendees will get the chance to network veteran producers and development executives. PBC takes place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, and is hosted by Twentieth Century Fox on its studio lot in Century City, CA.

The Producers Mashup is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, June 11, and will feature four distinct tracks — Feature Film, Scripted Television, Unscripted Television and Digital Media — with small groups of participants seated with a mentoring producer or executive for 15 minutes. Each table will meet with three mentors, including at least one producer and one development exec.

Producers Mashup does not replace Produced By’s usual Mentoring Roundtables, scheduled all day Saturday, June 10.

The PGA says the new event is not for pitching project ideas, but rather offering attendees “access to knowledge.”

Confirmed Producers Mashup mentors to date (subject to change) include:

• Karen Bailey, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, Starz

• Fred Baron, Executive Vice President of Feature Production, 20th Century Fox

• Ian Bryce, “Transformers” Franchise, “Saving Private Ryan”

• John Canning, VP Interactive Experiences, NBC Entertainment Digital

• Stacey Carr, Manager, Programming & Development, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

• Dustin Davis, Head of Current Series/Scripted Development, YouTube Red Originals

• Justin Falvey, Co-President, Amblin Television

• Lucy Fisher, “The Great Gatsby,” “The Divergent” Series

• David Friendly, “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Queen of the South”

• Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught, Vice President Current Programming, Chuck Lorre Productions

• Tim Gibbons, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Return of the Mac”

• Richard Gladstein, “The Hateful Eight,” “Cider House Rules”

• John Hadity, Executive Vice President, EP Financial Solutions

• Mark Johnson, “Breaking Bad,” “Cider House Rules”

• Barry Josephson, “Bones,” “Enchanted”

• Courtney A. Kemp, “Power,” “The Good Wife”

• Chris Moore, “Manchester by the Sea,” “Project Greenlight”

• Jonathan Murray, “Born This Way,” “The Real World”

• Nadine Rajabi, “Below Deck,” “The Shahs Come Clean with Nadine”

• Michael Seitzman, “Code Black,” “Intelligence”

• Chris Thomes, Vice President, Digital Media Studio, Disney/ABC Television Group