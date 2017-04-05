First of all, let’s just say there was a lot Dominic Purcell on primetime television last night with the actor appearing in the Season 2 finale of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.6/2) and the debut of the event series revival of Prison Break (1.5/5) on Fox.

Back after nearly eight-years for a new nine-episode run, the Purcell and Wentworth Miller-led action drama got off to little less than anticipated start. Yes, Prison Break was up 50% among adults 18-49 from what the series finale of Bones snagged in the same slot last week. It also won its 9 PM slot and matched NCIS (1.5/6) for the top scripted show of the night.

However, the very strongly promoted and SXSW and WonderCon previewed show was down 53% from what The X-Files revival drew in its regular slot premiere on January 25 last year, a Monday. While no one ever expected, the new iteration of Prison Break to reach the kind of ratings it saw during its 2005 to 2009 run, Fox have to be disappointed that they didn’t crack a 2.0 last night. As an added note, compared to the final episode of the series’ supposed end, last night’s revival debut was down 25% in the key demo from Prison Break’s Season 4 finale of May 15, 2009.

The ratings escape route for Prison Break wasn’t helped by its lead-ins with the Season 6 finale of New Girl (0.9/4) even with last week but down 18% from its Season 5 ender of last year. At 8:30 PM, The Mick (0.8/3) was down a tenth from its March 28 show.

Still, with a 1.2/4 overall rating, Fox did come second among the Big 4 on Tuesday as CBS and NBC tied with a 1.3/5, down a tenth for both from their demo tie of last week. Fueled by the 13.45 million who tuned in for NCIS, which was down a tenth in the demo, the House of Moonves was easily the most watched net of night with an audience of 11.10 million. Down 10% among the 18-49s from its March 28 airing, The Voice (1.9/7) was the highest rated show of Tuesday’s primetime.

Besides Prison Break’s new start, there were some other ends and beginnings on the Big 4 last night. That other Purcell starring show Legends was even with its March 28 show in its Season 2 finale but slipped a tenth from it Season 1 ender of May 19 last year, a Thursday. Opening up its narrative perspective in many ways, iZombie (0.4/1) saw its Season 3 premiere last night close down 43% in the demo from its Season 2 opener of October 6, 2015. In fact, falling 50% from the 18-49 results of its Season 1 debut, last night was an all-time season premiere low for the Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright developed series.

Falling 36% from its March 29 preview premiere, the debut news wasn’t much better for ABC’s Imaginary Mary (0.9/4) in its regular slot premiere. On the upside, the 3.5 million who tuned in for the Jennea Elfman-led comedy was the best the Disney-owned net was down in the 9:30 PM slot in nearly six-months. At 10 PM, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/3) was back for its first original since February 21 with a 10% demo rise.

The rest of ABC’s night saw The Middle (1.3/4) and American Housewife down 18% and 14% respectively from the last originals of March 14. Fresh Off The Boat (1.1/4) was even with its last show of three weeks ago.

Filling out the night, CBS’s Bull (1.3/5) was the same as its March 28 show, while lead-out NCIS: New Orleans (1.0/4) dropped a tenth in the demo. NBC’s double shot of Trial & Error at 9 PM (0.9/3) and 9:30 PM (0.7/3) was down a tenth from last week in both cases. At 10 PM, the Comcast-owed net’s Chicago Fire (1.3/5) was watered down 7% among adults 18-49 from its March 28 broadcast.