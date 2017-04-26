SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Prison Break episode.

Tonight’s episode of Prison Break, titled “The Prisoner’s Dilemma,” said goodbye to one of its original characters.

As Michael, Whip and Ja made a deal with the devil for another chance to escape from Ogygia, T-Bag met with Kellerman to gather more information on Michael’s resurrection. For most of the new season, Kellerman, played by Paul Adelstein, seemed to be back to his former bad guy ways, but it was then revealed that he was actually on the good side. As the show progressed, Kellerman was then killed by one of rogue CIA operative Poseidon’s men.

While many previous Prison Break characters have a way of coming back from the dead, it seems unlikely that Adelstein’s Kellerman will be returning to the series.

Last week’s Prison Break (0.9/3) episode, titled “The Liar,” took another hit in its third week in Live + Same Day results. Now a third through its latest incarnation, the show stumbled 18% in the demo from its April 12 show to be the lowest rated Big 4 show in its 9 PM slot. Will the unexpected death bring a surge in ratings this week? We’ll have to wait and see.

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 PM ET on Fox.