With the Week 2 fast affiliates now in, the Prison Break (1.1/4) revival isn’t proving to be the ratings breakout that Fox had hoped for. But, truth be told, last night’s primetime wasn’t much of a winner for anyone.

Returning after a multi-month break (that word again) and facing a recap episode of The Voice (1.6/7) in the 8 PM slot, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7/3) started off Fox’s night by hitting a series low among adults 18-49. Down 46% from its last original of January 1, which had NFL overruns as a lead-in, the Andy Sandberg cop comedy was followed on Tuesday by an even The Mick (0.8/3). For the Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller-led Prison Break, last night saw a 21% drop in the demo from the revival’s OK April 4 debut. Now, Fox were quite pleased with how the premiere of the Paul Scheuring-created action drama did in delayed viewing results, so we’ll see if history repeats its double digit self this week with the latest Live + 3.

Fox and NBC share the ratings top spot for Tuesday with a 1.0/4 each as an encore filled CBS took the viewership prize with 7.67 million tuning in. The Murdoch-owned net and the Comcast-owned net were down 17% and 23% respectively from their overall ratings results of last week when they faced a full slate of night winning CBS originals.

Between The Voice “Best Of Live Shows” recap and a Chicago Fire (0.6/2) repeat, NBC’s only originals of the night were its double shot of Trial & Error. The 9 PM (0.9/4) airing of the John Lithgow starring newbie was even with its April 4 show but the 9:30 PM (0.8/3) one showed some juice with a 14% demo uptick.

Coming off its lowest season debut ever last week, iZombie (0.3/4) went down a tenth last night in the demo with a weak The Flash (0.2/1) repeat as a lead-in on the CW.

For ABC, there were no gains last night but a mixed bag of declines and holds. Imaginary Mary (0.8/9) was down a tenth from its very real and very soft regular slot debut of April 4. The Middle (1.2/5) and American Housewife (1.1/4) were also down a tenth from their fast affiliate results of last week as Fresh Off The Boat (1.1/4) and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/3) stayed the same – with the latter being the only original in its 10 PM time slot.