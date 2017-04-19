EXCLUSIVE: The spec script Princesses is closing in on a six-figure deal with Pascal Productions’ Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor, and Greymatter Productions’ Lawrence Grey. Spec, which got a lot of interest around town, is written by Nir Paniry and Skyler Snow did revisions. The film’s premise is likened to The Avengers, with all the classic princesses as the heroines.

Paniry is repped by Paradigm, Good-Fear Management and attorney Jeff Frankel, while Lawrence is repped by attorney Jamie Feldman. Paradigm brokered the spec deal.

Pascal just bought the Laura Dave novel Hello Sunshine that the author will adapt with Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. She’s also producing the Liz Hannah spec script The Post that Fox/Amblin is prepping, with Steven Spielberg directing the Pentagon Papers drama starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Pascal is separately producing Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Aaron Sorkin-directed Molly’s Game.

Grey most recently produced the genre hit Lights Out and exec produced Last Vegas.