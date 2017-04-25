Not a good sign for NBC’s Powerless. The network has pulled the remaining three episodes of the comedy series from its Thursday night lineup. It’s being replaced by Superstore in its 8:30 PM ET time slot.

The series debuted to soft ratings (1.1, 3.1 million) and has not recovered in the weeks since.

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, the single-camera workplace comedy focuses on the everyday lives of workers at Wayne Industries, and their efforts to create new technological gadgets that could protect citizens from the destruction caused by the superheroes and supervillains fighting within their cities. Cast also includes Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk and Christina Kirk.



Powerless writer/executive producer Patrick Schumacker also tweeted the news this morning.