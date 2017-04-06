Alchemy Entertainment has signed Power star Naturi Naughton and young actor Montana Jordan.

Naughton has played the lead role of Tasha St. Patrick in Starz’s hit series Power since the first season, winning the 2017 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Season 3. The fourth season will air this summer. She also has the feature Step Sisters coming out later this year. Naughton’s other credits include the role of Lil’ Kim in Fox Searchlight’s Notorious, the MGM musical Fame and she’s also one of the leads in the NBC drama The Playboy Club opposite Amber Heard.

Naughton continues to be repped by Innovative Artists and attorney Dave Feldman.

For his first feature acting gig, Jordan landed the highly competitive role of Jaden in the Scott Rudin-produced independent feature The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, directed by Jody Hill. He also recently booked his first TV role as Sheldon Cooper’s older brother George in The Big Bang Theory CBS spinoff Young Sheldon.

