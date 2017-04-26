Starz has slotted Sunday, June 25 at 9 PM for the fourth season premiere of its hit drama series Power. The premiere episode also will be available starting at 12:01 am June 25 on the Starz app and On Demand.

The series follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 seeks to find redemption. The 10-episode fourth season picks up on the heels of James’ highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes (Lela Loren), for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox—a crime he did not commit. Ghost can’t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family’s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.

Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers.

Check out the teaser below: