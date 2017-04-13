UPDATED, 5:05 PM: Sources at Paramount Studios now are telling Deadline that power slowly is being restored on the lot. It seems that some productions are trying to salvage the remainder of the day. A scheduled screening of tonight’s episode of WGN America’s Underground at nearby Raleigh Studios was not affected by the power outage and is scheduled to go on, we hear.

PREVIOUSLY, 4:53 PM: A car accident on Santa Monica Boulevard today has knocked out power at Paramount Studios in Hollywood and halted all production on the lot. “We are being asked to leave the stages,” a source working at the studio Wednesday told Deadline.

Producers and others working on the lot have been told it will be at least midnight before power is restored. Crews and creatives are being told to go home, according to another source who is currently on the lot. In the past several years, Paramount has been renting out some of its big stages to series from Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and others.

Santa Monica Boulevard is shut down in both directions from Las Palmas to Wilcox after an SUV crashed into a power pole and into the gate in front of Cascade Studios. The crash sheared the pole, which now is sitting upright on the street. Wires are down on Santa Monica, and DWP is on the scene. No word on the condition of the driver.

With the great cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto! There was just a huge power outage all over Paramount… due to our spark? pic.twitter.com/UiS3crMB2F — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2017

