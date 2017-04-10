Evolution Media (Real Housewives franchise, Botched) is partnering with Judith Regan’s Regan Arts on an unscripted project featuring pop artist Ashley Longshore. The companies are currently shopping the potential series to cable networks and other platforms.

Longshore is known for her Warhol-esque pop-art, “where bedazzled flowers sit next to diamonds and Valium boxes, Jesus holds a black Amex and Wonder Woman dresses in Chanel.”

The project follows Longshore’s recent bestseller You Don’t Look Fat, You Look Crazy: An Unapologetic Guide to Being Ambitchous, published by Regan Arts. As a self-described reformed Trophy-Wife-in-Training, Longshore overcame failure and heartbreak and pursued her dream to conquer the art world. Opposed to traditional galleries that charge artists to show their work, Longshore has sold her art through Instagram, where she has a loyal social following. A favorite of celebrities, she previously collaborated with Blake Lively for Lively’s lifestyle e-commerce site Preserve. The potential series will feature Longshore giving her own brand of advice and inspiration.

Evolution Media and Regan Arts are co-producers. Douglas Ross and Alex Baskin will executive produce for Evolution, along with Judith Regan and Nathan Ament for Regan Arts.

“When Hurricane Ashley landed in my office I was immediately smitten. Her wild and unapologetic take on being an ambitious woman is contagious, hysterical and completely motivational, ”said Regan Arts CEO Judith Regan. “She has created a beautiful Oz-like world that everyone wants to live in. Immediately!”

“Her outlandish commentary on culture, from fashion to greed and from stress to politics, is all done with a refreshing, devil-may-care attitude that you walk away from feeling like you’ve just had a spiritual experience!” said Sara Hansemann, Vice President of Development for Evolution.

Evolution also has Lifetime series Growing Up Supermodel, set for a summer launch, and Sweet Home Oklahoma on Bravo. Their current production slate includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo, as well as hit format Botched (E!).