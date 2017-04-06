EXCLUSIVE: Plan B, which is coming off Best Picture winner Moonlight and has had as good a run as any production company in Hollywood over the past few years, is getting ready to move to a new home. They have been based at New Regency, where they made the Best-Picture winning The Big Short, but that pact expired in January.

We are hearing that Annapurna is the front-runner. Plan B, run by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner has had multiple suitors, but what a statement move this would be for Megan Ellison’s production/financing/distribution company. Plan B still has a good relationship with Regency; that’s where they’ll make Ad Astra, the James Gray-directed picture that is expected to be Pitt’s next starring vehicle.

The production company’s output has been nothing short of staggering. The credits range from Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave to World War Z, The Big Short, World War Z 2, the Netflix David Michod-directed Pitt-starrer War Machine, Beautiful Boy, Okja, Best Picture winner The Departed, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and for television, The Normal Heart. No one is commenting until the move is made, but keep an eye on Annapurna; this is a deal that Ellison wants badly.

Annapurna has been very smart in the way they are methodically building their company with the addition of smart executives and having just beefed up its marketing and distribution teams. It also signed a multi-picture output deal (announced today) with Hulu, the first of its kind for Annapurna. Any deal with Plan B would also be the first of its kind as the company is pushing towards mini-studio status. (The company is also partnered with Boal on the company Page One, but that was for the Serial podcast).

With the production, marketing and distribution launch of Kathryn Bigelow/Mark Boal’s Untitled Detroit Project in August, Annapurna will be a bonafide mini-major.

The company, which has gained a reputation as a haven for artists and an eye for picking successful fare, has churned out some of the best product around with films such Kathryn Bigelow/Mark Boal’s Zero Dark Thirty, David O. Russell’s American Hustle and the original, and Spike Jonze high-concept film Her. The company has garnered a total of 32 Academy Award nominations, including for those three films. Ellison is also one of only four honorees ever to receive two Best Picture nominations in the same year, with Her and American Hustle in 2014.

