Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will have its swashbuckling World Premiere at Shanghai Disney Resort on Thursday, May 11, Disney announced tonight. The event marks the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in Mainland China.

Expected to attend the shindig are stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The screening for the fantasy action film will take place in the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and follows Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) as he searches to find the Trident of Poseidon, while Captain Salazar (Bardem) focuses on eliminating as many pirates as possible.

The movie was screened last month at CinemaCon, where it received generally positive reviews. The previous film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, grossed over $1 billion globally.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be released on May 26.