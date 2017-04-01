Will Turner is back in the latest promo for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Returning to the franchise since the third film, At World’s End, Orlando Bloom reprises his role as Captain of the Flying Dutchman. The last time audiences saw Turner was when his heart was carved out and placed in the Dead Man’s Chest, forcing him to take over Davy Jones’ post as captain. The ship is only allowed to venture ashore once every ten years.

Dead Men Tell No Tales follows Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he searches to find the Trident of Poseidon, while Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) focuses on eliminating as many pirates as possible. Geoffrey Rush reprises his role as Captain Barbossa, Kevin McNally as Gibbs, and Stephen Graham as Scrum. Kaya Scodelario and Brenthon Thwaites also co-star.

The fifth installment of the Pirates franchise is co-directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theaters on May 26. Check out the latest promo above.