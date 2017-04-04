A construction worker has been killed at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayetteville, GA outside Atlanta. The incident occurred around 11 AM local time Tuesday, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV 2.

Capt. Mike Singleton of the Fayette County Fire Department said the worker was killed in a “fall from height.” Deadline just learned that the 41 year-old male worker was helping to build a new warehouse for Pinewood, fell out of a lift and wasn’t wearing a harness.

The studio features 18 sound stages on 700 acres just south of Atlanta and has been home to several of Disney’s Marvel movies including right now Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. According to sources the worker was not involved in either of those productions.

Last month, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo shot a Facebook Live video from the set on the first day of production that featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Sony’s Passengers starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence also recently shot there.