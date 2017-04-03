Unscripted production company 44 Blue has acquired the U.S. television rights to the popular game Pie Face to develop as an hour-long game show, with UK-based CPL Productions (League of Their Own).

Created by Rocket Games, Pie Face is one of the fastest selling games of all time.

“With well over 10 million sold worldwide, ‘Pie Face’ took the internet by storm and quickly became a household name,” said Stephanie Drachkovitch, president and co-founder of 44 Blue Productions. “This project will take the ultimate party game and turn it into funny, fast-paced television game show experience for all generations.”

In Pie Face, players load a movable arm with whipped cream and take turns sliding their head through the mask and spinning the spinner. Players turn the handle the number of times indicated on the spinner and the tension on the arm builds, until suddenly someone is slapped with a face full of whipped cream.

The game surged in popularity when a YouTube video of a grandfather and grandson playing the game went viral. You can watch the video below:

44 Blue’s series includes A&E’s Emmy-nominated series Wahlburgers, A&E’s Nightwatch, E!’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, and Pit Bulls and Parolees on Animal Planet.

44 Blue Productions and CPL Productions are part of the Red Arrow Entertainment Group.

44 Blue is repped by WME.